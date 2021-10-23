RBB Bancorp (RBB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.75 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RBB Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

