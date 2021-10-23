Redrow (LON:RDW) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 636.80 ($8.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 681.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 665.50. The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.65. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.66%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

In related news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total transaction of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

