Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $842.00 at HC Wainwright

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $831.00 to $842.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $692.41.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ REGN opened at $572.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $624.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.