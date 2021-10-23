Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) and ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) Financial Comparison

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) and ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Rekor Systems has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALR Technologies has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rekor Systems and ALR Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rekor Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rekor Systems presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.96%. Given Rekor Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rekor Systems is more favorable than ALR Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Rekor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Rekor Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.5% of ALR Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rekor Systems and ALR Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rekor Systems $9.23 million 58.75 -$14.18 million ($0.63) -19.63 ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A

ALR Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rekor Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Rekor Systems and ALR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rekor Systems -148.37% -32.22% -26.90% ALR Technologies N/A N/A -3,351.94%

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K. McCarthy on February 6, 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

ALR Technologies Company Profile

ALR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The firm has created ALRT Diabetes Management Solution to address the five causes for not controlling diabetes with: Active patient monitoring, Direct meter uploads, Machine intelligent data processing, Predictive A1C; and Insulin dosage adjustment. The company was founded by Sidney S. Chan on March 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

