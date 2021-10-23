Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stock Holdings Increased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Relx by 38.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RELX. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

