Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $37.65 Million Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 159,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.07% of Model N worth $37,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Model N by 7.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 119,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 493,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 67,888 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 24.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,866,000 after buying an additional 444,972 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the second quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Model N in the second quarter valued at about $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MODN opened at $33.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. Model N’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $45,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $932,468. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

