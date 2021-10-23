Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,849,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.08% of Ennis worth $39,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ennis by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ennis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,776,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ennis by 321.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 765,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 583,870 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ennis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ennis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBF stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $496.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

