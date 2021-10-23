Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $36.61 Million Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 190,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,250,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,394,194,000 after buying an additional 336,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,663,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,402,000 after buying an additional 463,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Shares of TXN opened at $199.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $183.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $141.33 and a 52-week high of $202.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

