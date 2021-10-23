Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 71,140 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.06% of SPS Commerce worth $37,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $164.83 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.71 and a 200 day moving average of $115.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.93 and a beta of 0.93.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

