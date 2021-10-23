Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €42.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Renault in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.67 ($44.31).

RNO opened at €31.15 ($36.65) on Friday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business has a 50-day moving average of €31.07 and a 200-day moving average of €33.15.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

