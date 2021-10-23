Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James set a C$158.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.65.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$167.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$168.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$145.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In other news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total transaction of C$175,960,548.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,900,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,765,999,385.83. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

