Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HollyFrontier Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

NYSE:HFC opened at $36.54 on Thursday. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.