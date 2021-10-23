Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Argo Blockchain Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARBK. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

ARBK opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

