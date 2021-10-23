Research Analysts Offer Predictions for QuinStreet, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of QuinStreet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. William Blair also issued estimates for QuinStreet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $802.67 million, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.88.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $91,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 47.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $142,417.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,574. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

