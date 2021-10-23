Reviewing Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and Telstra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 0 0 0 0 N/A Telstra 0 2 2 0 2.50

Telstra has a consensus target price of $13.82, suggesting a potential downside of 1.43%. Given Telstra’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telstra is more favorable than Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Telstra shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Telstra pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Telstra pays out 90.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and Telstra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom N/A N/A N/A Telstra N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telstra has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and Telstra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom $5.23 billion 0.90 $229.04 million N/A N/A Telstra $16.60 billion 2.01 $1.39 billion $0.60 23.37

Telstra has higher revenue and earnings than Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom.

Summary

Telstra beats Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom

Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government; cybersecurity; DC & cloud computing; healthcare; housing & utilities; and education sectors. The company was founded on September 23, 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Telstra

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia. The Telstra Enterprise segment sells and contracts management for medium to large businesses, and government customers globally. The Networks and IT segment is responsible for the overall planning, design, engineering architecture, and construction of Telstra networks, technology, and information technology solutions. The Telstra InfraCo segment provides a range of telecommunication products and services delivered over Telstra networks and associated support systems to other carriers, carriage service providers, and internet service providers. The All Other segments include certain items of income and expense relating to multiple reportable segment

