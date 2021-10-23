Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $885.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will post $885.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $897.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $877.25 million. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $823.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. 230,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,066. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,577,000 after purchasing an additional 173,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,269,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,573,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,835,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after acquiring an additional 769,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

