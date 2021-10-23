RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Now Covered by Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.11% from the stock’s current price.

RNG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.10.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG opened at $248.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.59 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $207.53 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total value of $5,032,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,529 shares of company stock valued at $29,199,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 317.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.