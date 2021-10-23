Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) fell 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.49 and last traded at $65.51. 69,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,665,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIO. CLSA cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.84.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

