RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.72 Million

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2021

Analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will announce sales of $241.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.22 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $83.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $802.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $748.05 million to $885.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.44 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

