Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 596,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Rocky Brands worth $33,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

