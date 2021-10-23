Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Rocky Brands worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCKY. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 1,755.4% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 100,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 95,387 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,246,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,509,000 after acquiring an additional 32,527 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCKY. BTIG Research began coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

RCKY stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $391.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.55. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

