Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,772.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,812.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,589.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,514.62 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,102.57.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,393 shares of company stock worth $577,611,123. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

