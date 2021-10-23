Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Stake in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,160 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 0.21% of CB Financial Services worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in CB Financial Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CB Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CB Financial Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CB Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%. Equities research analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 58.90%.

CB Financial Services Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

