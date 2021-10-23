Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C Partners Holding GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 625,025 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,289,000 after acquiring an additional 81,910 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,915,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,543,518 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $176,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

Shares of CTSH opened at $79.00 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

