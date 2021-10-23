Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 1,700 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,559,000 after purchasing an additional 380,386 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 190,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,599 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.