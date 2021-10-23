Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $985,000 Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 8,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Amcor by 1,213.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,917 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $29,124,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 6,980.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,778,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Amcor by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,740,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,146 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.51%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

