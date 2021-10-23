Rodgers Brothers Inc. Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,558,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,687.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 146,791 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 255,596 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 572,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,639,000 after buying an additional 125,630 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 72,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $84.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEM. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.28.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

