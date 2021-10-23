Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Trimble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Trimble by 4.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Trimble by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $5,103,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.62. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

