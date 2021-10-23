Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Holdings Lowered by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Rogers were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at $73,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $191.92 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $215.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.28. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $234.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.