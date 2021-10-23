Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Holdings Lowered by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Rogers were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at $73,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Rogers stock opened at $191.92 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $215.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.28. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.78.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.
Rogers Company Profile
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.
