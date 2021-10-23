ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) versus Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Head-To-Head Analysis

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

ROHM has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ROHM and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ROHM 10.27% 5.18% 4.38% Shimano 18.27% 16.91% 15.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ROHM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ROHM and Shimano’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ROHM $3.40 billion 2.71 $349.07 million N/A N/A Shimano $3.54 billion 6.82 $596.65 million N/A N/A

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than ROHM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ROHM and Shimano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ROHM 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shimano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

ROHM pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Summary

Shimano beats ROHM on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co., Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations. The Discrete Semiconductor Devices segment covers diodes, transistors, light-emitting diodes, and laser diodes. The Module segment produces power modules that include print head and optical modules. The Others segment deals with resistors, tantalum capacitors, power modules, and lighting products. It also develops large scale integrated (LSI) scanner engines designed specifically for cordless hand-held scanners. The company was founded by Kenichiro Sato in December 1954 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano, Inc. engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products. The Fishing Tackle segment includes reels, rods, and fishing gears. The Others segment comprises of cold-forged products and rowing equipment. The company was founded by Shozaburo Shimano in February 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

