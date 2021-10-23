Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Get Romeo Power alerts:

RMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Shares of RMO stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $611.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.90. Romeo Power has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $38.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Romeo Power will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Romeo Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Romeo Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Romeo Power by 4,231.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 88,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Romeo Power by 942.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Romeo Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 25.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Romeo Power (RMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.