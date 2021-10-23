Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) rose 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 3,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

RTOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rotork presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

