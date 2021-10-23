Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metacrine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.55.

Shares of Metacrine stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. Metacrine has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Metacrine will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 240,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 160,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Metacrine by 13,749.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its stake in Metacrine by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

