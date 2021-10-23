Royal Bank of Canada (RY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 25th

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY opened at C$133.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$90.75 and a 12 month high of C$134.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$125.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.37 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.2031414 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total value of C$71,401.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$608,773.81. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total value of C$672,182.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$741,775.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,844.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.