Rune Price Hits $350.29 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 72.5% higher against the US dollar. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $350.29 or 0.00572416 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $866,591.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00071649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00074222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00106046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,181.31 or 0.99976795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.16 or 0.06731144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00021814 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.