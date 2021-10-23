Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Trading Up 4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $60.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rush Enterprises traded as high as $52.62 and last traded at $52.53. Approximately 12,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 197,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

RUSHA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $640,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 35.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 46.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

