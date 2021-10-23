Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 86.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $83.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $90.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.