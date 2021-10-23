Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $272.00 at Bank of America

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $236.00 to $272.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.36.

SAIA stock opened at $271.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.95 and a 200-day moving average of $230.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $273.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Saia by 80.1% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,393,000 after buying an additional 187,714 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Saia by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,858,000 after purchasing an additional 123,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Saia by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 122,048 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

