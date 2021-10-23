salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Brent Hyder Sells 2,708 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $782,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brent Hyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Brent Hyder sold 578 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $143,344.00.

CRM traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $292.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,924,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,575. The firm has a market cap of $286.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.32, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $295.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 58,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.63.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

