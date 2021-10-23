Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $27.06. 18,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,703. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.13. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.