Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of Sampo Oyj stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $27.06. 18,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,703. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.13. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
