Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Gap Down to $48.40

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.40, but opened at $46.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp shares last traded at $47.44, with a volume of 201 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

