Sanford C. Bernstein Trims The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $269.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $279.00 to $269.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boeing presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $265.05.

BA opened at $212.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.26 and its 200-day moving average is $231.56. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

