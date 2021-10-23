Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Receives €98.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €98.88 ($116.32).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sanofi in a report on Thursday.

Shares of EPA:SAN traded up €1.16 ($1.36) during trading on Friday, hitting €85.11 ($100.13). 1,655,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €85.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €86.17. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

