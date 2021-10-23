SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAP. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.70.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $141.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.93.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAP will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $6,555,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SAP by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SAP by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SAP by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

