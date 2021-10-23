SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on SAP. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.70.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $141.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $6,555,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SAP by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SAP by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SAP by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
