SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €135.25 ($159.12).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on SAP in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR SAP traded down €3.98 ($4.68) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €119.86 ($141.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,399,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 1-year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1-year high of €134.34 ($158.05). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €122.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $141.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.73.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

