Sapphire Price Up 4% This Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (CURRENCY:SAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000778 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $255.92 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00030617 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 142.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000973 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000689 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 555,719,405 coins and its circulating supply is 537,572,916 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com . Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sapphire Coin Trading

