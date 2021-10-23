Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $497.49

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 497.49 ($6.50) and traded as low as GBX 487 ($6.36). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 487 ($6.36), with a volume of 79,353 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 497.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 496.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £535.91 million and a P/E ratio of 4.00.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

