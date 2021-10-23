Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328,727 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 20.81% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,041,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. 2,462,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,747. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

