Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 471.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 312,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after buying an additional 258,168 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,689,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after buying an additional 214,413 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 327,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 256,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 205,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 265,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $57.08.

