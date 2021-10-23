Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754,593 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 5.40% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $1,688,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after buying an additional 2,625,619 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after buying an additional 595,024 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,925,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after buying an additional 638,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,702,000 after buying an additional 79,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.97. 1,105,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.41 and a 200 day moving average of $104.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $110.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.